Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after purchasing an additional 349,720 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,584,000 after buying an additional 199,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Dot by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after acquiring an additional 68,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 202,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $298,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Principal Co Lp Starboard sold 75,729 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $649,754.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,376.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Christian Devin Ruppel purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.06 per share, for a total transaction of $298,980.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 101,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,537.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $474.41 million, a PE ratio of 69.08 and a beta of 1.03. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $361.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.14 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

