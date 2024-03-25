Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.82.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

