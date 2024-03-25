Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 590 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

In other news, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $121.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.52 and a 200 day moving average of $124.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

