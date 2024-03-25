HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 319 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in McKesson by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in McKesson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.21.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MCK opened at $532.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.08. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $334.79 and a 1 year high of $537.26.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,498 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

