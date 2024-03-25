HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,460 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of HP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 4.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in HP by 4.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,879 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

