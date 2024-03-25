Helen Stephens Group LLC Takes $229,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 558,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $193,527,000 after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $390.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $366.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.43.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

