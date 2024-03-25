HilleVax, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.81) Per Share (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HilleVax in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.
Shares of HLVX opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.68. HilleVax has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in HilleVax by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
