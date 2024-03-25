HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in HP were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in HP by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $30.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $269,338.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,787 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

