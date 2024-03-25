Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $161.66 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.76 and a 200 day moving average of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.41.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

