Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HII. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

HII stock opened at $292.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $299.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

