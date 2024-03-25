Immatics Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Immatics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Immatics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of IMTX opened at $11.26 on Monday. Immatics has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $13.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Immatics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,352,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after buying an additional 747,772 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Immatics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,536,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 719,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,113,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

