Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells $167,490.00 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Strober sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.49, for a total value of $167,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,219.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $164.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.20%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,593,000 after acquiring an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,116,000 after acquiring an additional 186,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

