Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.98 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

