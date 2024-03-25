Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

