Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Accenture (ACN)

3/22/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $374.00 to $381.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $375.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $363.00 to $350.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2024 – Accenture had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $426.00.

3/21/2024 – Accenture had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $400.00.

3/19/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $410.00 to $445.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2024 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $417.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $394.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $363.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $385.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $364.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $379.00 to $419.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2024 – Accenture had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $374.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $344.00 to $364.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2024 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2024 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $365.00 to $400.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $337.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $259.30 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $3,040,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

