IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

Insider Transactions at IonQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 19,672 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $200,654.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 954,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,733,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock valued at $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after purchasing an additional 193,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 30.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new position in IonQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after acquiring an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.16. IonQ has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 715.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that IonQ will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.