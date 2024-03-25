IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 834,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $193,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial upped their price target on IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $252.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

