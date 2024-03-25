iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 198,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,859,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.97. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.07.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.