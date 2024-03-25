JD.com (JD) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for JD.com (NASDAQ: JD):

Get JDcom Inc alerts:

3/23/2024 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/15/2024 – JD.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/7/2024 – JD.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2024 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – JD.com had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2024 – JD.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $45.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JDcom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDcom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.