JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.21% of JinkoSolar worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 5.2 %

JKS stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.