John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 89,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of JHMM opened at $56.46 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

