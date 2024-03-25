K92 Mining (KNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect K92 Mining to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.18 on Monday. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNT. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

