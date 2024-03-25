Konnect (KCT) Trading Down 29.9% This Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Konnect has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Konnect has a total market capitalization of $11.58 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Konnect alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,217,000,010 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect (KCT) is a UK-based blockchain platform that fuses a lifestyle membership model with its KCT token. It seeks to unite the digital and real worlds by incorporating cryptocurrency and NFTs into traditional business models, thereby forming a B2B2C ecosystem. The KCT token, adhering to the ERC20 utility token standard, unlocks exclusive benefits such as discounts on luxury items and services from its partner network. Distinguishing itself, Konnect integrates both online and offline services, encompassing e-commerce, NFT trading, and payment systems. It also authenticates transactions using an NFT certification system. Membership is accessible through staking KCT tokens, with various tiers offering diverse benefits. Overseen by a specialised team, Konnect utilises blockchain technology to offer enhanced solutions for both businesses and consumers.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Konnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.