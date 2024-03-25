L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Reduced by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $83,532,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,034,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,071,000 after acquiring an additional 381,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NYSE LHX opened at $211.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

