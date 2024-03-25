Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $129.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $130.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

