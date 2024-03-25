Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CAO Sells $187,326.36 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:LILA opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $981,000. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

