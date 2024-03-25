Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) CAO Sells $187,326.36 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) CAO Brian D. Zook sold 27,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $187,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Liberty Latin America Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:LILA opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.17.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Latin America
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.