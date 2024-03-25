Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.12.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $430,090,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $258.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

