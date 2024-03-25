LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $942.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

