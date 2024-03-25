LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,652,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,396,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after acquiring an additional 522,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $127.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 205.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $3,694,498.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

