LVW Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,789 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Shares of COP stock opened at $123.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

