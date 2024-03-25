LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.92.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $100.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $102.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,899.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.