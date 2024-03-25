Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

