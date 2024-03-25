Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.88.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $52.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $197.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry R. Nearhos purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $95,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,476.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,133 shares of company stock valued at $398,311 and have sold 3,510 shares valued at $103,685. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

