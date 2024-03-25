MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 498.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MicroStrategy worth $5,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $870.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.46, for a total value of $3,262,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,523.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $881.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $230.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1,815.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

