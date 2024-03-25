MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:INKT)

Get MiNK Therapeutics alerts:

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of INKT stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics by 266.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics by 655.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

