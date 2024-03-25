MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:INKT)

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for MiNK Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MiNK Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of INKT stock opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.34.
Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiNK Therapeutics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for MiNK Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiNK Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.