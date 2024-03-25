Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mitek Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MITK opened at $12.54 on Monday. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $586.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth $12,942,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1,460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 484,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 557,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 343,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,614,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 333,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

