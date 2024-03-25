Mogo Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Mogo in a report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst S. Li expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mogo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $1.89 on Monday. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mogo by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Mogo by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mogo by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mogo by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Mogo by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

