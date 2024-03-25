Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Get Mogo alerts:

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mogo in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mogo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOGO. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Mogo during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Mogo by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,349,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 196,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mogo by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.

