Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Mogo in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mogo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mogo’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Mogo Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $1.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.85. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96.
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada.
