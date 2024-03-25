Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance
MGRM opened at $2.25 on Monday. Monogram Orthopaedics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Monogram Orthopaedics
Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monogram Orthopaedics
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monogram Orthopaedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.