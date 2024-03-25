Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Get Monogram Orthopaedics alerts:

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Monogram Orthopaedics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Monogram Orthopaedics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

MGRM opened at $2.25 on Monday. Monogram Orthopaedics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Monogram Orthopaedics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGRM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable mass personalized optimization of orthopedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

