Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 5,515 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

