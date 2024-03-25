Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,763 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,339.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $20.69 on Monday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $21.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

