Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 844 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 637.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $281.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.68. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $284.75. The firm has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.