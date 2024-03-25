Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Par Pacific worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $39.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 8.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

