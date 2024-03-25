Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,537 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Foot Locker worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,002 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.69.

Foot Locker Trading Up 3.1 %

FL stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.79.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.