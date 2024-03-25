Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $429,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

FMHI opened at $48.21 on Monday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.159 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.