Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SDY. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $129.82.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

