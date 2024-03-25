Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 316,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FV opened at $56.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $57.55.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

