Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,819 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3,968.1% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,280 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 494,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $6,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $764.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

