Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,223 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,008,000 after purchasing an additional 39,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 172,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $44.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $446.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

