Mutual Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after buying an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis during the fourth quarter valued at about $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $232,047,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

NYSE:STLA opened at $29.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

